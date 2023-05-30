WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — An off-duty Walker police officer was involved in an accidental shooting that injured two people in Chicago over the weekend, police say.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday in a room at the Hotel Chicago Downtown in the city’s River North area, near the Chicago River. The Chicago Police Department said a 23-year-old man was “handling” a gun when it went off, the bullet hitting him and a 25-year-old.

The 25-year-old was shot in the stomach. Police said he was listed in fair condition at a Chicago hospital.

The 23-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand; he was also listed in fair condition.

Chicago police said they found two guns at the scene.

Police said they are investigating the shooting as an accidental discharge and there were “no charges.” The 23-year-old was not taken into custody.

The Walker Police Department confirmed one of the people is an off-duty Walker officer.

“We have been in contact with the Chicago Police Department who continues to investigate the incident,” Walker police wrote in a Tuesday release.

They said the officer, who has been with the department for nearly a year, has been placed on leave while the investigation is underway. That’s standard protocol.