Oct. 13 marks 10 years since Walker officer killed in action

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday marks 10 years since Walker Officer Trevor Slot was killed in the line of duty.

Slot was 41 years old and had served with the Walker Police Department for nine years. He worked in Lowell and St. Joseph before that.

On Oct. 13, 2011, Slot was assisting in a chase involving two bank robbery suspects. He was laying down stop sticks to take out the vehicle’s tires when he was hit and killed.

The two suspects were shot and killed when they opened fire on other officers.

That stretch of highway is now named in Slot’s honor.

“Today we remember our fallen brother, Trevor Slot, who was killed in the line of duty in 2011. Ten years fallen, but never forgotten,” Walker police said in a Facebook post.

He is survived by his two daughters. His wife, Kim Slot, died in 2015 after a battle with breast cancer.

The Walker Police Department will hold a memorial service Saturday to honor him.