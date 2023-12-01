GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who detectives say is linked to a nationwide burglary ring will spend years in prison.

Hallison Lopera Rodriguez, 27, of New York, was sentenced Thursday in Kent County Circuit Court to two years and four months to 20 years in prison, with credit for 169 days served, court documents show. He must also pay restitution and fees.

Lopera Rodriguez pleaded guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise, and charges of first-degree home invasion and being a second-offense habitual offender were dismissed, according to court records.

He was extradited to Michigan from Virginia, where he was in jail after being convicted last year of grand larceny, breaking and entering and being in possession of burglary tools.

Kent County detectives previously said Lopera Rodriguez and cousin Jhon Jairo Munoz Lopera were part of a nationwide burglary ring that has broken into several Asian households across the country. Munoz Lopera was linked to three West Michigan home invasions that took place in July 2020.

“For whatever reason, they are targeting Asian business owners,” Kent County Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt told News 8 in May. “They would frequently surveil their intended target, identify patterns and then when given the opportunity, they would take advantage of it and break into their homes.”

In October, Munoz Lopera was sentenced to two to 20 years in prison.