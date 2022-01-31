NY man allegedly scammed thousands from Kent Co. grandparents

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man from New York has been charged for allegedly stealing thousands from Kent County grandparents, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

Robert Augustin, 27, was arraigned in Kent County’s 63rd District Court Monday morning. He is being held on a $250,000 bond with charges of conducting a criminal enterprise and stealing a financial transaction device.

KCSO said over the past week it has investigated several “Grandparent Bail Scams” where the scammer tells an individual that their grandchild is in jail and needs bail money. The grandparents are then pressured to send cash via a courier.

“These scams are far too prevalent, and we are glad to apprehend the suspect and help bring closure to Kent County’s victims,” Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said. “We remind the public to be vigilant when confronted with an unexpected prize or problem. Take time to pause and contact someone else you trust for advice before sending anyone money.”

The sheriff’s office said detectives are continuing to work the case and are attempting to identify other victims that may have been scammed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.