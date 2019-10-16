Nursing home killer granted parole

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Parole Board granted parole for 57-year-old Catherine Wood.

Wood is one of the two former nurse’s aides sentenced in the Alpine Manor Nursing Home murders in 1987.

Wood and Gwendolyn Graham carried out crimes against elderly patients at the Alpine Manor Nursing Home in Walker. In total, Wood confessed to helping kill at least five patients, but they planned to kill more.

Wood got a deal and a 20- to 40-year sentence for second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. She has served nearly 30 years of that sentence.

The Michigan Department of Corrections parole board ordered Wood’s release in September, saying she was no longer a menace to society. That led to a lawsuit filed by victims’ families, who allege the parole board abused its discretion.

Earlier this year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a brief opposing the decision to parole Wood.