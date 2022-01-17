Now open: Woodland Mall welcomes Michigan’s first Offline by Aerie store

An undated photo provided by Woodland Mall shows the Offline by Aerie store inside the mall.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A new concept for clothing store Aerie is now open at Woodland Mall.

Offline by Aerie is located in a new 3,600-square-foot storefront in the JCPenney wing of the 28th Street mall. Inside the store, visitors will find racks of athleisure clothing, which has surged in popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic pushed more people to work from home.

An undated photo provided by Woodland Mall shows clothes being sold at the Offline by Aerie store.

This is the first Offline by Aerie store in Michigan. Aerie, which is a brand from American Eagle Outfitters Inc., launched its first Offline location at a mall near Nashville, Tennessee in November 2020.

Woodland Mall is home to more than 100 retailers, including a traditional Aerie store. Alex and Ani, Lovisa, Popular Demand, Rose & Remington and Totally Tea recently joined the mix at the mall.

(A November 2021 photo shows Phoenix Theatres at Woodland in Kentwood.)

Woodland Mall’s next opening is expected to be its renovated theater complex, which closed in 2020. The new Phoenix Theatres at Woodland is expected to open in March.