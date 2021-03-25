Northview Public Schools sets up new program with federal relief money

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Schools across West Michigan are working to decide how they will spend the funds distributed to districts as part of the federal American Rescue Plan.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, Michigan schools will receive a total of $3.7 billion to support efforts to reopen K-12 schools safely and expand opportunities for students who need it most.

With the help of some of those funds, district leaders at Northview Public Schools say they’re launching a new program that will start in April called Extension Wednesdays.

The program, which runs April 14 through May 26, will provide free and voluntary learning opportunities to all Northview students in grades DK-8.

Students will meet in-person on Wednesday morning with Northview teachers and get to participate in both academic-focused sessions, as well as enrichment activities in the afternoon. They will have the option to choose from a variety of athletic actives, an things like Lego leagues, babysitting clinics and even virtual reality.

“When we talk about reaching students, you have to adapt, adjust. Look for far different ways to have the same message or the same priority standard shared,” said Becky Moore, the district’s curriculum director.

Deputy Superintendent Liz Cotter said the district surveyed families in February and found that more than four out of five families were happy or very happy with Northview’s response to the pandemic. That was out of more than 600 responses.

“Families did share concerns about student wellbeing — both academically and socially, emotionally. We share those same concerns,” Cotter said.

She and Moore added despite the challenges that educators and students have faced in the past year, they are both proud and impressed with how teachers have responded, working to make sure kids feel connected regardless of the platform they’re learning on,

“What we have really tried to do in Northview is team with our families, with our students, with our staff to try and create a holistic system to support everybody, as we move through this.”

More information on Extension Wednesdays and details on how to sign up can be found online.