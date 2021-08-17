Nonprofits aim to build new health clinic near Kentwood

A site map shows the layout for the proposed health clinic on Streams of Hope’s campus in Gaines Township.

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two nonprofit organizations are teaming up to bring a new health clinic to Kent County families in need.

Streams of Hope and Catherine’s Health Center officially launched public fundraising for their Healthy Starts Here campaign Tuesday.

The groups’ goal: raise $1.8 million to build a health clinic on the Streams of Hope campus at 60th Street SE just east of S. Division Avenue in Gaines Township. Catherine’s Health Center will run and staff the 7,500-square-foot facility, which is expected to provide vision, dental and medical care to hundreds of low-income families each year.

The building is also expected to include an educational flex space, which will be used for expanded elementary tutoring and the CirclesGR program.

Streams of Hope and Catherine’s Health Center have already raised 70% of their goal through private donations.

Public donations, which will be matched up to $100,000 by an anonymous donor, can be made by visiting streamsofhope.org/healthy.