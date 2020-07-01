Nonprofit works to help seniors stay cool amid heat wave

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is experiencing a prolonged stretch of heat and dry weather, which can pose a real problem for the seniors in our community.

Senior Neighbors, which is dedicated to helping Kent County residents 60 and older, is able to install ceiling fans and screen doors at no cost. The nonprofit also has a limited number of air conditioning units available for seniors who meet certain medicinal and financial requirements.

This is possible because of the Kent County Senior Millage, which has been around since 1999 and is set to provide $12 million to agencies like Senior Neighbors this year.

You can contact Senior Neighbors at 616.233.0281 or intake@seniorneighbors.org; and learn more about the program at 517.204.4419 or bclark@seniorneighbors.org.

To qualify, you have to be at least 60 years old and be a resident of Kent County.

Copayments may be required for individuals with incomes above $24,980 or couples above $33,820.

A fan or air conditioner can make it considerably less difficult to breathe, and that can be a difference-maker. It’s recommended to make sure any seniors in your life are taking advantage of promotions such as this.