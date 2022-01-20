Disability Advocates: Please clear sidewalks of snow, ice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When you go outside to shovel snow this winter, people who depend on the sidewalks hope you will think of them.

“It’s a tired phrase, but we’re all in this together,” Patrick Parkes said about dealing with winter in West Michigan. “Even though we think of snow and ice accumulation as a fact of life here in Michigan, that doesn’t change the need to address these incidents quickly.”

Parkes, who works for Disability Advocates of Kent County, referred to snow and ice building up on sidewalks, which can make it impossible for people who use a wheelchair to navigate. Curb ramps can be especially difficult after the plows go through.

“Oftentimes, that’s our only way of getting from one sidewalk area to another. We see a lot of accumulation on these areas, and sometimes the curb ramps become impassable,” he said.

In Kent County, property owners are required to clear any ice or snow from the public sidewalks adjoining the property within 24 hours.

Many cities have similar rules, but that doesn’t apply to the curb ramps Parkes mentioned.

Parkes hopes that neighbors will go beyond any requirements and keep everyone in mind when clearing snow and ice from their properties.