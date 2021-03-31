Nonprofit hopes to reduce number of abandoned animals this Easter

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Each spring parents across America buy their children baby chicks, ducks and bunnies as a surprise for Easter morning. Often, the animals quickly outgrow the space and become too big of a responsibility for the family to continue to care for.

This spring, one local nonprofit is hoping to reduce the number of abandoned animals in West Michigan by asking parents to consider sponsoring an animal instead.

The Critter Barn is known for its farm animals, and they have dozens of babies on-site each spring. It’s usually just after Easter that the farm receives calls from parents in the area unsure of what to do with their recently purchased bunny, chick or duck.

“There are only so many we can take” says Critter Barn Executive Director Mary Rottschafer.

This is a national problem. According to the House Rabbit Society, 35,000 bunnies are surrendered or abandoned each year nationwide. Rabbits are also the third most euthanized animal in America.

The Critter Barn is offering a sponsorship program that allows for all the fun of a baby animal with none of the responsibility.

Sponsorships range in price and start as low as $10. Both one-time donations and monthly donations are accepted.

Once sponsoring, kids will receive a card in the mail with the name and picture of the animal they are helping to care for with their donation. They are encouraged to come visit their animal in person. While there they are free to interact with all the other animals too. Children can hug a bunny, hold a baby duck or chick, pet a baby goat or lamb or say “hi” to Sunshine, the potbellied pig.

Donations will help the nonprofit towards its goal of opening a new facility. The brand new campus is set to open this year. The expansion is geared towards helping kids and adults of all ages and abilities experience what it is like to be on a real, working farm.

Extra time and energy have been spent in the design to make it accessible to people of all mobility, and enjoyable for those that are deaf, blind, differently-abled or have sensory issues.

The Critter Barn is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with hours extended to 7 p.m. through spring break. The staff has made preparations for the visits to be COVID safe.