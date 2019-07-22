No simple answer to preventing power outages

Still without power? Watch 24 Hour News 8 streaming live online at 11 p.m.

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Strung across the floor of Deb Kubacki’s Solon Township home are extension cords from the generator her husband bought last year.

“It’s a lifesaver,” Kubacki said. “We plug in the refrigerator and the fans. We have the air conditioning in the bedroom upstairs at night.”

But the generator can only power so many appliances. The well pump’s not running, so Kubacki hauls water in buckets from a nearby creek to flush the toilets. Downstairs, bags of ice can only keep frozen food frozen for so long.

“The freezer down there, I think is all thawed out. I put ice in there and everything thawed out. I’m not sure what I’m looking at,” Kubacki said of the $300 to $400 in food she may lose.

Consumers Energy says Saturday’s two storms left some 220,000 customers without power. Many were back online Monday, but some may not have service until the end of the day Tuesday.

That’s what happens when power lines are exposed to high winds. So why leave them twisting in the wind when they could be buried?

Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president for customer experience, said the idea has been discussed, but she said buried lines are more difficult to fix when they break.

“(When) the lines are up, we can see where we need to go. We’ve got down wires, we’ve got broken poles. We can see where the fix needs to take place,” Youngdahl Snyder said.

But wouldn’t placing wires underground and out of the wind reduce a lot of that breakage?

“I totally agree. The pros and cons. Yes, definitely,” Youngdahl Snyder said.

A significant drawback is the cost. A study for Consumers by the Washington-based Edison Electric Institute, an electrical utility association, found burying electric cables costs about $1 million per mile. Based on that, replacing lines for Consumers customers in Michigan would add up to an estimated $55 billion.

But after her third power outage in a year, Kubacki thinks that may be money well spent.

“It would save money in the long run,” she argued. “Instead of having people come out on overtime getting the electricity back on.”

As for dealing with the outages, other than electricity, ice and water are two of the biggest needs. Consumers partnered with Meijer to bring in two semis filled with both to the American Legion Post in Cedar Springs Monday.

John Mellem was one of several resident lining up, unsure of when power would be restored to his home.

“Maybe tomorrow night now is what they’re saying. It’s changed about four times,” Mellen said.

Areas like Cedar Springs pose a special challenge for restoration crews. A large, concentrated outage might be restored with one fix, but many of the outages in the Cedar Springs area were more isolated — 100 customers for one break, a couple hundred more because of another — so it takes crews longer to get to each one.

“The way that we do this is, our priority is to restore to critical customers first,” Youngdahl Snyder said. “Think about hospitals, think about fire, police, schools when they’re in session. And then we go to where we can restore to a large number of customers.”