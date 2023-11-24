SAND LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when a vehicle crashed into a Sand Lake gas station Friday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to N 3rd Street near E Lake Street after a vehicle crashed into a gas station.

According to Kent County Dispatch, the vehicle crashed into a building and the building then fell on the vehicle.

The driver, a female, was not hurt, dispatch said.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.