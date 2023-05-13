KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt in a fire that broke out at a house in Kentwood late Friday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., fire crews were sent to Kalamazoo Avenue SE near Brookmark Street SE after receiving reports of a possible fire in the area.

Responding crews found a small fire in the attic and quickly extinguished it.

There were minor damages to the kitchen and attic, Kentwood Fire Chief Brent Looman said.

Investigators believe that the fire was caused by a ventilation fan.

No one was hurt. The residents were unable to stay there overnight due to the damage.

The investigation is ongoing.