No one hurt in fire at Walker recycling center

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say no one was hurt in a fire at a recycling center in Kent County.

The fire happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Padnos recycling center at 2129 Turner Ave NW in Walker.

A photo of a fire at a recycling center in Walker on Oct. 26, 2019. (Courtesy of Katie Vander Meer)

Authorities say scrap metal caught on fire, but no one was injured. Officials say no structures were involved.

Crews say they were able to contain the fire quickly.

Additional information was not immediately available, including what caused the blaze.

