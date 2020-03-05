No murder charges in December death of teen

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — No murder charges will be filed in the death of a 15-year-old in Wyoming after authorities decided he was shot and killed in self-defense.

Emanuel Hernandez died in the early hours of Dec. 7, 2019, near the intersection of Prairie Parkway and Byron Center Avenue. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the front passenger’s seat of a minivan, and authorities said at the time they thought the driver was trying to get him to the hospital.

In a Thursday release, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said an extensive investigation revealed that Hernandez had pointed a gun at someone during a robbery attempt.

“(He) was shot by the person he was attempting to rob, in a lawful act of self-defense,” Becker wrote in part.

Becker did not release many details about the robbery because his office has charged three people and those cases are still working their way through the system.

Two of the suspects are underage, so their names weren’t released, but Becker said both were accused of armed robbery.

The third suspect is an adult: Johnny Ray Greer III, 18, who was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a felony that could land him in prison for up to 5 years.