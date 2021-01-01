No prison for driver in road rage fight that injured woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of seriously injuring a woman with his car in a road rage incident in Walker is avoiding prison.

A judge this week sentenced Eric Alvarez to five years of probation in connection to a Feb. 13 road rage incident and fight at the Starbucks on Alpine Avenue north of I-96. The victim, identified by family as Samantha Sutherlin, suffered a serious brain injury but survived.

In October, Alvarez pleaded no contest to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder in connection to the incident. In return, the court dismissed a count of failure to stop at the scene of a crash.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as a conviction at sentencing.