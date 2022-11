A car crashed into a Dollar General storefront in Walker on Nov. 25, 2022.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured when a car hit a storefront in Walker Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Dollar Tree on Remembrance Road NW north of Leonard Street.

A car crashed into a Dollar General storefront in Walker on Nov. 25, 2022. A car crashed into a Dollar General storefront in Walker on Nov. 25, 2022. A car crashed into a Dollar General storefront in Walker on Nov. 25, 2022.

A woman in her 70s drove her car into the storefront, damaging the front windows and her car.

No one was hurt.