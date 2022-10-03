KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Someone used an airsoft gun to shoot at a crowd of people outside Woodland Mall over the weekend, police say.

It happened around 10 a.m. Saturday when about 200 people were waiting in line for the Hello Kitty Café food truck, which was visiting the area.

The Kentwood Police Department says someone in a black sedan drove by and fired the airsoft pistol at the crowd. Two people were hit but no one was hurt.

Police said Monday they have had contact with “several” persons of interest but did not release any information about those persons of interest or a possible motive.