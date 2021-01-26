No injuries reported in Wyoming apartment fire

Firefighters respond to an apartment fire in Wyoming on Jan. 26, 2021.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — An apartment building in Wyoming caught fire Tuesday night.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. on Taft Avenue SW near 28th Street SW.

City officials say two apartment units were engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to put the fire out, but several units were evacuated after they lost power.

Everyone was able to get out of the building unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

The public was asked to avoid the area for several hours as authoritites investigate the situation.

The Wyoming Police Department is working with the Red Cross to provide shelter for those who were displaced due to the fire, officials say.