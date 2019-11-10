No injuries reported in Grandville fire

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grandville Fire Department contained the flames to the downstairs part of a multiplex apartment early Sunday morning.

Authorities tell News 8 that the call came in just after 3:30 a.m. to a multiplex home on Ravenswood Drive SW in Grandville.

Chief Mike May of Grandville Fire said the initial report stated a lady was trapped inside but she managed to get out from an upstairs room.

The fire started in the kitchen and was limited to that area of the multiplex.

No injuries were reported in this incident.