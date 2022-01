Firefighters work to put out a blaze at the Cascade Executive Center in Cascade Township Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Several departments were called in to douse a fire at an office building east of Grand Rapids Friday.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from Cascade Executive Center on Old 28th Street near Cascade Road in Cascade Township.

There are four offices in the building.

No injuries have been reported.

Tutor Time, a child care facility next door to the center, was evacuated.