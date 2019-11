The scene of a tanker crash off the ramp from M-6 to eastbound I-96 on Nov. 21, 2019. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured when a semi-truck crashed off of a highway ramp southeast of Grand Rapids.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. Thursday on the ramp from M-6 to eastbound I-96 in Cascade Township.

Michigan State Police say the driver of the semi, which was hauling an empty tanker, lost control. The truck hit the guardrail, jackknifed and then crashed into a ditch.

No other vehicles were involved.

MSP was investigating the crash.