GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that caused some property damage near the Kentwood-Gaines Township line Tuesday.

It happened near the intersection of 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said one vehicle was struck by gunfire from a drive-by shooting.

No people were shot.

The shooting prompted nearby East Kentwood High School to lock down for a time.