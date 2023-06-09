BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say there are no reports of injuries after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Cutlerville.

Kent County dispatch said the fire broke out around 11:40 p.m. Thursday at the Byron Lakes Apartment off 68th Street SW between Burlingame and Clyde Park avenues in Byron Township.

Capt. Kurt Wierenga with the Culterville Fire Department said the fire appears to have started inside a third-floor unit.

Everyone, including pets, was able to get out of the apartment complex, and there were no reports of injuries, according to Wierenga.

It’s unknown what caused the fire.