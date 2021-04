PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A car and train crashed in Comstock Park Tuesday.

It happened just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Fry Street and Leland Avenue, the Kent County Sherriff’s Office said. No injuries have been reported.

The car did not make it over the tracks in time, authorities say. It’s been towed from the scene.

The train is blocking 4 Mile Road and West River Drive. Police are on scene, and a representative for the train company is on the way.