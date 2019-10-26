No injuries after nitrogen tank leak in Kent County

Kent County

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire officials say no one was hurt after a nitrogen tank leak in Kent County.

The leak happened around 7 p.m. Friday at GE Aviation Systems at Patterson Avenue and 33 Street SE.

Crews wearing protective breathing equipment thawed a cracked valve to close the leak, according to the Cascade Township Fire Department.

Employees at GE were moved to a safe area within the building, fire officials said.

No nearby homes or businesses were evacuated.

The scene was cleared by 9:30 p.m. Fire crews from Kentwood and Cascade Township responded to the scene.

