No injuries after car crashes into Cutlerville house

Authorities investigate after a car crashes into a house on 60th Street SE in Cutlerville Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into a house in Cutlerville Monday night.

Kent County dispatchers confirmed to News 8 that the crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday at a house on 60th Street SE between Division Street and Eastern Avenue SE.

The driver crashed into the house’s attached garage. It’s unknown what led to the crash.

Dispatchers said there are no reports of injuries.

Consumers Energy and DTE Energy crews were both called to the scene.

It’s unknown if the driver was arrested or will face any charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6357 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.