No contest plea in 2 indecent exposure cases

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man arrested for exposing himself at RiverTown Crossings mall and Millennium Park entered a plea Monday.

Jacob Forbes, 25, of Georgetown Township, pleaded no contest to two counts of indecent exposure, one out of Walker and the other out of Grandville.

Forbes was arrested and charged May 24, two days after he exposed himself to a store employee in the Grandville mall and then, while not wearing any pants, approached a woman in Millennium Park in Walker.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but detectives previously said Forbes told them he was involved in both incidents.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 17.