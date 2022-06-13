WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The new owner of the DeltaPlex Arena & Conference Center in Walker has filed paperwork to turn the space into an industrial warehouse site, MiBiz reports.

The city of Walker Planning Commission will consider the preliminary plans to rezone the West River Drive property on Wednesday. MiBiz reports that a city staffer noted in a planning memo that rezoning the property would be a “better suit for the area.”

The DeltaPlex was previously an event space and the home of the Grand Rapids Gold. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DeltaPlex was mandated to shut down over 16 months. County and state records show it was purchased by Visser Brothers Inc. on Dec. 23, 2021, for $5.5 million.

The redevelopment would take place in two phases, MiBiz reports. The first would include converting the DeltaPlex building into three tenant suites for office or warehousing uses. The parking lot would be reconfigured for truck and trailer parking, loading docks.

The second phase would include adding a 165,000-square-foot building adjacent to the DeltaPlex for more truck docking.