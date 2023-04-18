WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Wyoming is welcoming a new city manager. John Shay, who was ousted from Ottawa County, will fill the position.

Shay served as county administrator for Ottawa County from August 2021 until January of this year. Commissioners voted 6-3 to approve a resolution that ultimately fired Shay and appointed John Gibbs to replace him.

Shay is looking forward to starting his new position for the city of Wyoming.

“What attracted me to the position was a very supportive council and mayor, a very dedicated, professional staff,” he said. “I think initially my goal is to really sit down with the mayor and city council.”

Shay said the city will work to curb violence and that Wyoming recently hired 17 people for public safety positions.

“I don’t pretend to know the answers right now, before I step in, but that’s something that I will have conversations with the public safety chief, and look at some of the strategies with the chief and the council on the best way forward to address that situation,” Shay said.

Last month, Wyoming city leaders announced the split with fire chief Brian Bennett, stating in a letter that he was not “meeting the city’s expectations.”

Shay said once he starts, he plans on having a conversation with council members on filling the fire chief position.

“I don’t know the circumstances surrounding the fire chief’s departure, to be honest with you. At this point, I understand that the deputy public safety chief is overseeing the fire department,” he said.

Shay has 25 years of experience in local government. Before leading Ottawa County, he served as city manager in Ludington for 15 years.

“The welcoming I’ve gotten from the staff and the mayor and some of the council members has been great, and I am looking forward to getting started,” he said.