New tenant taking over former Celebration Cinema at Woodland Mall

A 2020 photo shows the sign to the former Celebration Cinema at Woodland Mall, which closed in May 2020.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A new tenant is taking over the former theater at Woodland Mall.

Woodland Mall owner PREIT announced the move earlier this month in a news release about its progress in re-leasing anchor storefronts. However, the company did not disclose who the lease was with, or what their plans are for the former Celebration Cinema.

Those answers may come Tuesday, when PREIT plans to reveal “a major new tenant.” The company says representatives from the new business will join mall officials and a Kentwood city leader for the announcement. However, PREIT did not confirm this new tenant is the same business that has leased the former theater.

PREIT submitted a permit application for renovations to a space in the mall Friday, city records show. The tenant improvements listed on the application call for new finishes, fixtures and paint, but do not disclose any additional details.

News 8 reached out to PREIT Monday, but has not yet heard back from the company.

The Woodland Mall theater shut down in May 2020 when Celebration Cinema announced it would not be renewing its lease. A spokesperson for Studio C, Celebration Cinema’s parent company, said while pandemic restrictions sped up the process, the Woodland Mall theater was expensive to lease and operated at a loss for much of its 13 years in business.

Celebration Cinema took over the theater from Cinemark, which also struggled to remain viable at the mall.

Stay with News 8 for more about Woodland Mall’s new tenant. We will have a crew at Tuesday’s announcement and will bring you updates on woodtv.com as soon as more information becomes available.