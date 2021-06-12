New showboat introduced in Lowell

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — After years of planning, the city of Lowell opened the doors to its new showboat Saturday morning to kick off the Expo on the Riverwalk.

The boat was designed to replicate the riverboats historic past, featuring a grand staircase, special wall coverings, tin ceilings and a custom made pilots wheel.

The new showboat will provide rental space for business events, weddings and city event gatherings.

A photo of Lowell’s new showboat. (courtesy Bruce Doll of Lowell)

The expo, which ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., also featured music, food and business booths that lined up and down the Riverwalk.

More information about the new showboat and the community’s upcoming events can be found at discoverlowell.org.