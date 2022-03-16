WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A nonprofit is helping to bring more jobs to West Michigan with a new production facility in Wyoming.

Economic development agency The Right Place is working to bring a second location of New York-based Roll & Hill, a lighting and furniture company, to Wyoming. The new production facility will be on Valduga Drive off of 60th Street SW.

The expansion will cost $1.5 and bring 50 new jobs to the area.

Roll & Hill already has a production facility in Wyoming that opened in 2020. The new one will house the company’s lighting manufacturing.

“Our experience opening our first location in Wyoming was exceptional,” said Jason Miller, Creative Director and CEO of Roll & Hill. “As Roll & Hill continues to expand, Wyoming remains an excellent location for our growth.”

The Michigan Department of Economic Development will be supporting the expansion through the Michigan Strategic Fund. West Michigan Works! and Grand Rapids Community College are creating workforce training packages to support the project.