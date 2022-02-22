New powder formulas approved for WIC after recall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some WIC participants are struggling to find and afford infant formulas after three brands were recalled last week.

The Kent County Health Department on Tuesday said there are now more options for powder formulas that are eligible for WIC benefits. A list of qualifying products can be found at Michigan.gov.

Michigan has been contracting with Similac since last November. Certain lots of Similac, Alimentum and Elecare product have been recalled after reports of three infants who were hospitalized and one who died after consuming the formula.

There may be a delay for some smaller stores, the health department said.