GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A new Orangetheory Fitness location is set to open in Grandville this fall.

The new location will fill the gap between the Holland and Grand Rapids locations, co-owner Jonathan Heit said.

Heit first got involved with Orangetheory Fitness in 2015, working as a part-time sales associate in Canton, Michigan’s first location before becoming a coach.

“I’ve always been a personal trainer, and it’s always been a great thing to be invested in somebody’s life in that way,” he explained.

Orangetheory Fitness students wear heart rate monitors, which helps the coaches tailor the class for each person. (Courtesy Orangetheory Fitness)

The classes are for every fitness level. Students wear heart rate monitors, which helps the coaches tailor the class for each person.

“I could lead a class of 20 people with all walks of life — somebody’s walking, somebody could be jogging, somebody could be running, it doesn’t matter — and I could lead the whole class and each have an individualized great workout. When I saw that range of impact that I could have on people, that’s what really drew me to Orangetheory,” Heit said.

Each class is a full-body workout that goes through cardio, rowing and weight training. The heart rate monitors track each student’s ‘zones.’ Staying in the orange zone for 12 minutes or more leads to more calories burned post-workout, Heit explained.

“We are what we’d like to call ‘science backed and technology tracked,'” he said. “So the technology really allows us to have a science behind it of why we do what we do as opposed to just guessing.”

Heit encouraged those interested to try a class out. The first class is usually offered for free.

“It’s a popular product. People really like Orangetheory Fitness. It’s for any fitness level, anybody can do it at their own pace,” he said. “So that’s why most people will gravitate towards us.”

The new location is set to open this fall near Grandville’s Target, located off the intersection of 44th Street and Ivanrest Avenue. It will have the newest layout and equipment, Heit said.

It will host a kickoff part that is currently scheduled for July 22, and will be offering a special rate, the lowest possible, before it opens. For more information and updates on the new location, go to its Facebook page.

— Correction: A previous version of the article misstated when Jonathan Heit first started with Orangetheory Fitness. We regret the error, which has been fixed.