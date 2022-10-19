CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cannonsburg Ski Area is preparing for the winter season with Kent County still interested in purchasing the property.

Moosejaw, a Michigan-based outdoor sports retailer, will open a new location inside the lodge of the ski resort. The previous shop run by Summit Sports closed abruptly on New Year’s Eve 2021 after the business declared bankruptcy. Keenan Scribner, the general manager of Moosejaw’s downtown Grand Rapids location, said the Michigan-based retailer is thrilled to expand into Cannonsburg.

“I think this space has a lot of ties to a lot of families that grew up on this hill so I know the community is excited and we’re excited to be here,” Scribner said.

The store is getting its new location ready and is planning to open before the start of the ski season.

“We’re eyeing mid-November … for a grand opening,” Scribner said. “It’s just getting the store ready to start receiving some product and get it looking good for customers coming through the door here in about a month.”

Danielle Musto, a spokesperson for the resort, said Cannonsburg will open as planned and has continued to invest in what it can offer guests.

“We are full speed ahead towards winter,” Musto said. “We just had a huge electronic upgrade to our triple lift chair, which is really exciting for us. It’s just going to elevate the experience for everyone.”

Cannonsburg Ski Area on Oct. 19, 2022.

In March, Kent County expressed interest in buying Cannonsburg and turning it into a park while maintaining ski operations through a contracted operator.

“I know that there was talk about talking about it in the future but since that story, there’s been really nothing to report,” Musto said.

The Kent County Parks Department told News 8 it is waiting to hear back on its application for a Michigan Department of Natural Resources grant that would help with the purchase. A decision on the grant is expected by the end of December.

With that still in limbo, Cannonsburg said it’s business as usual as it prepares to welcome skiers, snowboarders and tubers this winter.

“Everything is growing here. We are so excited for winter. Crossing our fingers, we have a projection on when we’re going to open and I don’t want to jinx anything but before Christmas is the goal,” Musto said.

The resort is working to get the team in place welcome winter guests.

“This time of year we are starting to hire staff. We have a huge job fair Nov. 9 and I encourage anyone who is interested in working in the outdoor industry to come and apply for a job,” Musto said.