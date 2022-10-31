KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a new restaurant in Kentwood that your four-legged friends will be hounding you to try.

Jessica Ann Tyson, owner of The Candied Yam, is getting ready to open a new restaurant next door where you’ll be able to fetch a much different type of meal.

“The challenge of having something that’s brand spanking new it really excited me,” Tyson said.

Although owning a business isn’t anything new for Tyson, her newest restaurant has been more challenging.

“This process was grueling in the fact that I didn’t know because there wasn’t anything to gauge by. What do you do? How does it look? Nothing to emulate so just had to come up with what I thought would be the best concept,” she said.

Tyson was inspired to open The Beastro Fresh Canine Cuisine in honor of her dog who passed away.

“I had a little dog named Skip and he was motivated, totally motivated by food. He would be looking down in doggy heaven smiling because he’s probably thinking why did it take you so long to figure out that we dogs love food?” Tyson said.

The Beastro Fresh Canine Cuisine will offer a variety of meals for dogs, including ‘Barkcuterie’ boards. There will be some options for cats as well. Tyson is working with a nutritionist to make sure each meal is balanced and correctly portioned. Besides making their pets’ day, customers will also be able to support other local businesses and organizations.

“We have like pup cakes from the Salted Cupcake, we have dog bagel bones from the Big Apple Bagel. We have our wonderful friends at Beer City Dog Biscuits. We have Polet’s Smoked Bones,” Tyson said.

She also plans to donate 25 cents from every meal to Paws with a Cause. If you find yourself hungry as well you can always grab takeout right next door.

“It’s a perfect combination; takeout for your pooch and takeout for you,” she said.

You can learn more about The Beastro and stay in the loop about an opening date by visiting their website.