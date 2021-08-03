New Kent County administrator to start end of August

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The new Kent County administrator will begin his role on Aug. 30.

Ottawa County Administrator Al Vanderberg will be starting his new role as the Kent County administrator on Aug. 30. His last day with Ottawa County will be on Aug. 27, it said in a Tuesday release.

Vanderberg said the move is “bittersweet.”

“My family and I love Ottawa County,” Vanderberg said in the release. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as County Administrator. Ottawa County is in a very strong and stable condition. I felt I could leave and accept one more major challenge in my career.”

Ottawa County’s Board Chairperson Roger Bergman praised Vanderberg’s work.

“We know our neighbor to the east will find his services extremely valuable as we have for the past 18 years. We wish them well,” Bergman said.

The county is conducting a national search to find the next Ottawa County administrator.