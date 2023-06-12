GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a topic most people don’t want to talk about, but about 13 million adults in the U.S. live with stress urinary incontinence.

Female incontinence can be embarrassing and keep women from living life to the fullest. But a new fast, virtually painless procedure using a product called Bulkamid is changing lives, said one woman who underwent it.

“I’m a golfer, I’m a runner, I’m a skier, so it just affected everything that I did,” Jan Erlandson said.

Active in her former career as a Kent County Sheriff’s Department investigator and now in retirement, Erlandson said she was missing out on the things she loved.

“It affected everything. It wasn’t just the laughing and the coughing and the sneezing,” Erlandson said.

“It’s that movement, changes. If you leak during those times, you don’t want to do it because it’s embarrassing. Anything we can do to improve quality of life, that’s what our goal is,” said Dr. Jason Bennett, a urogynecologist from the Bennett Institute for Urogynecology and Incontinence in metro Grand Rapids.

Bennett spends his days having conversations with women about incontinence. And there are a lot of women out there to talk to.

“As you age it increases, but it can be as high as 30 to 40% of women in their 50s, 60s and 70s,” Bennett said.

Carrying and birthing babies can weaken the pelvic floor. So can menopause as estrogen in the body drops. When the pelvic floor is weakened, things as simple as sneezing, coughing or laughing can trigger stress urinary incontinence.

“If you think about people that leak a lot, they wear black pants, because if they leak, it won’t show as much,” Bennett said.

“Wearing the black pants, yes,” Erlandson laughed. “Just totally inconvenient and uncomfortable.”

When Erlandson had had enough, she called Bennett. He had a question for her.

“He said, ‘Would you being willing to have (a new procedure) and be a guinea pig?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely,'” Erlandson recalled.

Bennett said Bulkamid injections has been in Europe for the past decade but only been practiced in the U.S. for about a year. The concept is not unlike other popular surgical procedures.

“It’s actually been used in plastic surgery a lot. People who have crow’s feet or lines, they use fillers to inject them and reduce that line. We’re kind of using something similar. What we’re doing is injecting it in the urethra wall to close the urethra wall to reduce leaking,” Bennett said.

Erlandson underwent the procedure. It took about 10 minutes. After a resting period of a few days, she was back to her active lifestyle.

“It’s just freedom. It’s a huge change. I’ve had no issues, no worries. I can do anything and everything I want to do now,” Erlandson said.

“It’s all about options and there’s lots of different things we can give you. My job as a doctor is to give you options and let you decide what’s the best option for you,” Bennett said.