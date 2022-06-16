PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two new headliners have joined the B-93 Birthday Bash after country star Toby Keith stepped down after announcing he was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

The iHeart radio station announced Thursday morning that Chris Janson and Clay Walker will perform this Saturday at LMCU Ballpark, along with Joe Nichols, Ryan Hurd, Frank Ray, Jackson Dean and Nate Barnes.

B-93 says tickets are still available for the event. Gates will open at 3 p.m. and the show will end with a fireworks display around 10 p.m.

Keith broke the news on Sunday that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall and has spent the last six months receiving treatment, including surgery and chemo and radiation therapy.

“So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” the 60-year-old country star said on Twitter. “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family, but I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Saturday’s show will be the 29th Birthday Bash. The first one was held in 1993 to celebrate the radio station’s one-year anniversary of playing country music. Birthday Bash has hosted several big headliners in past years, including Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker.