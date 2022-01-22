New hair salon has fun distractions for kids, gives back to community

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A new hair salon franchise has opened in West Michigan, and the owners are hoping to provide an unforgettable experience for children and teens.

“From the moment you walk in the door there are just a lot of things to see and do,” co-owner of Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids Tara Starback said.

Starback and her husband, Mitch, partnered with their neighbors Emily and Jeff Tornblom to bring Sharkey’s to the Grand Rapids area.

This franchise, located at 2359 Health Dr., is the third of its kind in the state. The other two locations are in Ann Arbor and Livonia, which are two hours away.

“We came up with this idea after taking our two-year-old to get his first hair cut. We thought, ‘Why not create a place that creates a fun experience for kids to get their haircut and play on game consoles and watch movies and keep them distracted while getting their haircut?'” Emily Tornblom said.

The salon will have your basic needs: wash, blow dry and a cut. What makes it more special is that there are options of where kids would like to get their cut and how they would like to be entertained.

Younger children can sit in one of the character cars which consists of a fire truck, a police car, a fighter jet and a “Frozen” jeep. There are also toys and a dippin’ dots ice cream for kids to enjoy during their visit.

Kids interested in video games can sit in the teen section and play on the Xbox. There is also a manicure section for girls or boys who would like to get their hands and nails treated.

“That first haircut is nerve-racking not only for the child but for the parent. You’re dancing around. You have your phone in your hand, fruit snacks and trying to keep them distracted while not being scared of the buzzers or the scissors,” Emily Tornblom said. “That’s the experience that we are trying to make a bit easier on the kids and parents with all of the fun distractions with all of the things they can do while getting their services done at the Sharkey’s salon.”

There are about five stylists and two of them have years of experience servicing kids with special needs.

In addition to the services, Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids will also give back to the community. They have chosen three non-profits including HUGS Ranch, Kids’ Food Basket or Artists Creating together.

With every hair cut, kids will get a token and they get to learn about each of the charities that Sharkey’s will support. They can choose which non-profit to give to.

The token represents a monetary donation from Sharkey’s that will be given to the charity.

“That’s what’s most exciting about Sharkey’s,” Tara Starback said. “It’s not just a kids hair salon. It’s impacting the community around us.”

To find out more about Sharkey’s or set an appointment, you can visit the salon’s website.