KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Five days after two people were shot at a Crossroads Alternative graduation at East Kentwood High School, Kentwood Public Schools has released safety guidelines for another graduation happening this Thursday.

The district released a statement Tuesday that included safety restrictions for the East Kentwood High School graduation, set to take place at the school’s Falcon Stadium this Thursday.

Graduates and their families will find a weapon scanning system, specially trained dogs and a heightened police presence at the event. No bags will be allowed in the stadium, the release said.

No one will be admitted into the parking lot without a ticket for the graduation ceremony and everyone in the vehicle must have a ticket. Re-entry is not allowed if guests leave the stadium. After 8 p.m., no guests will be allowed to enter. After the ceremony, families will be invited on the field to meet their graduate to take photos, according to the release.

These measures were decided upon by the district’s Crisis Response Team, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and a national school safety consultant, the district said.

The event will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.