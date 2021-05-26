New Garage Bar & Grill location opening in Ada

A rendering of Garage Bar and Grill that will soon be coming to Ada Township. (courtesy Garage Bar & Grill)

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A new Garage Bar & Grill location will be opening this fall in Ada Township.

Third Coast Development and Kevin Farhat, the owner of Garage Bar & Grill made the announcement in a Wednesday release.

“We are excited to bring the popular Garage Bar & Grill concept to Ada,” Farhat said in the release. “We have great friends from the Ada area who frequent our downtown Grand Rapids location, and we know there is great energy in expanding the dining and nightlife in the Ada Village area, so we can’t wait to open our garage doors and get involved.”

The new location, located at 518 Ada Drive, will include a seating area with six garage doors and an open-air patio. It will seat 126 people inside, 32 people outside and six people in a private room.

The bar has hired Joe Peebles as the executive chef. Peebles has worked as an executive chef at many restaurants in West Michigan.