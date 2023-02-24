GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new documentary that sheds some light on the growing housing insecurity problem in Kent County will be playing at the Wealthy Theatre next week.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., “Finding Home: America’s Housing Crisis in Kent County” will be premiering at Weathy Theatre. It follows three families as they navigate the world of housing insecurity and homelessness.

“I think one of the strengths in the documentary itself is it highlights the process and the system and the collaborative approach that it takes to tackle something like this,” Salvador Lopez, KConnect president, said.

The documentary sheds light not only on how homelessness impacts adults and children but also on the process of collaboration of collective impact.

“There’s a number of leaders in the documentary that came together through a collective impact approach five years ago, and so, it highlights what can be done in other communities to address this issue,” he said.

The premiere is free to the public. Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP at KConnect’s website.

The documentary is a collaboration between KConnect, Candor Media and Housing Kent.