New curb-to-curb transit option launches in Walker, Kentwood regions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a new way for people in Kentwood and Walker to get around. Customers can now book rides that connect to the regular bus system through a mobile app. 

The service launched by The Rapid, called Rapid Connect, operates near the 3 Mile Road and the Broadmoor Avenue areas. Riders are picked up in a Ford transit van which provides curb-to-curb service within certain regions. 

The service operates similar to Uber and Lyft, with riders choosing their pick-up and drop-off locations through an app.

The cost of the service is $1.75 per rider and is paid with either cash or a Wave card when the rider gets in the car. Payment is not accepted through the app. Anyone with a reduced fare or youth Wave card will be charged the reduced amount.

Rides can be reserved up to a week in advance and anyone with a mobility device or those in need of assistance loading/unloading will be able to request that when they book a ride. 

The app is available for iPhone and Android users by searching Rapid Connect Transit On-Demand in the App Store or Google Play.

In the initial testing phase, Rapid Connect will be available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. 

The maps below show Rapid Connect’s regions in Kentwood and Walker. Pick-up and drop-off locations must be within the blue-shaded regions, including the Woodland Mall, City Hall, Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Alpine Meijer and Walker Village. 

