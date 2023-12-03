GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new coffee shop in downtown Grand Rapids is open for business and it is focused on supporting the veteran community.

The HAS HEART coffee shop opened on November 13. The founders’ vision is to make the space a place for veterans to share stories and find work.

“What if we had a full-time coffee shop where people can come in on daily basis and see these veterans’ stories, see their products and support the veterans and sustain the organization,” Tyler Way, a co-founder and creative director for the shop, said.

The coffee shop is located at the historic building in Veterans Memorial Park at 22 Sheldon Ave. NE near Fulton Street. Way said it has taken a long time to get the shop open, but he is happy they are open now.

“For the past 13 years, we’ve basically been working out of our garages, basements, houses,” Way said. “To finally have a place where we can unpack all our inventory and create kind of a headquarters for our organization to grow, that’s our future goal. We want to also expand and share these stories online and enable people who may not be able to come to Grand Rapids to still experience these stories and designs and products.”

A worker behind the counter at the HAS HEART coffee shop. (December 3, 2023) The counter of HAS HEART coffee shop filled with cookies and other pastries. (December 3, 2023)

The company hires veterans and their families to work in the shop and inside of the building, they sell art and merchandise made by veterans.

“We want to build a strong team that’s here to support veterans and share their stories,” Way said.

He added the past couple of weeks have been quite successful.

“We’ve really seen a lot of people just feel comfortable and wanting to share their stories because they’re surrounded by so many other stories,” Way said.

The HAS HEART shop will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.