BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A new Anna’s House location will be opening in Byron Township, the breakfast chain announced Tuesday.

The new spot will be located at 525 84th St. SW, near Byron Commerce Drive across from Tanger Outlets. It is expected to open in the first half of 2024.

Anna’s House had been eyeing the building for a while, marketing coordinator Hannah Sorensen said. She said there’s not many options in the area for people to eat, adding Culver’s and 84th Street Pub & Grille are some of the only options in the area.

“We know we’re going to get a lot of traffic from Tanger Outlets,” she said. “So that was very appealing to us. There’s really no restaurant options over there, let alone breakfast and brunch. So we thought it would just be the perfect opportunity for us to open one over on the southwest side of Grand Rapids.”

The building is 6,000 square feet. Anna’s House will take up around 3,600 square feet and will be finding another tenant for the other part of the building, Sorensen said.

A rendering of the Anna’s House location coming to Byron Township. (Courtesy Anna’s House)

Crews will be remodeling the space this fall. As the building is fairly new, Sorensen said the majority of the work will be bringing the “Anna’s House feel” to the building.

The new location will mark the 12th restaurant for the Grand Rapids-based breakfast chain. Its 11th spot will be opening later this year in Plainfield Township on Northland Drive between Canonsburg Road and Plainfield Avenue.

“We are so happy to be able to bring Anna’s House to the southwest side of Grand Rapids,” Anna’s House CEO Josh Beckett said in a press release. “Byron Center is a wonderful and growing community, and we hope to provide both an extraordinary dining experience as well as many great jobs to those in Byron Center and the surrounding communities.”