New Amazon centers to bring hundreds of jobs to W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Amazon announced the opening of three new centers in the Grand Rapids area, including one that’s officially open for business.

The newest delivery station in the area opened in Grand Rapids at 3951 Trade Drive near 44th Street and Eastern Avenue. Amazon says within the first two months, it plans to hire 150 full- and part-time associate positions, which will make at least $15 per hour.

Amazon is also looking to hire hundreds of full-time drivers including independent contractors who will have more flexibility.

Amazon is also expecting to open a delivery station in Walker on 3 Mile Road near Fruit Ridge Avenue in 2021.

A third location specializing in large products is expected to open in Caledonia Township in 2021. It will be located on 68th Street near Broadmoor Avenue.

“The City of Grand Rapids is excited to welcome another world renowned company to our community. The investment and jobs created at this new facility will benefit our community for years to come. We look forward to working with them as they are committed to giving back to the community through their philanthropic and volunteer efforts,” Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said in a statement.