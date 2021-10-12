New AI system documents patient-doctor interaction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The University of Michigan Health-West has adopted a new system that uses artificial intelligence to document patient-doctor interaction.

It’s called Dragon Ambient Experience, or “DAX,” and it allows the doctor to focus on patient care rather than the computer.

Dr. Lance Owens calls it a “game changer” for Medicine. DAX captures the conversation in the exam room, then translates it into office notes.

Owens says looking his patients in the eye and giving them his undivided attention is beneficial to everyone involved.

He says the health care system has been using a pilot program among some primary care providers since April, and it has been an overwhelming success.

University of Michigan Health-West will be the first institution in the nation to use DAX across its entire system.